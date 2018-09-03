Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Value and Growth in North America

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market is anticipated at USD 6.3 Billion in 2018 and envisioned to be developing at a CAGR of 6.7%, to reach USD 8.71 Billion by 2023. The packaging of pharmaceutical products and drug shipping structures is an essential step within the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical packaging system gives safety and exceptional of packaging for pharmaceutical products. Unlike traditional packaging systems, pharmaceutical packaging device used nowadays are modern-day, flexible, automatic and are covered to meet pharmaceutical merchandise necessities.
Factors affecting market growth:
Improved R&D investments (+)
Growing generic and contract manufacturing activities (+)
New developments in packaging materials (+)
Increasing demand for flexible and integrated packaging (+)
Rise in the development of contract packaging (+)
Strict environmental and political norms (-)
High packaging cost (-)
Market Segmentation
The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market is segmented on the basis of
Packaging
Introduction
Primary Packaging Equipment
Secondary Packaging Equipment
Labelling and Serialization
Product
Introduction
Liquid Packaging Equipment
Solid Packaging Equipment
Semi-solid Packaging Equipment
Key players:
The major share holders of the market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Körber AG (Germany), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), Multivac Group (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), and Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany).
