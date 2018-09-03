Neurorehabilitation Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 4 billion by the End of 2025

A New pervasive Research Report Added Neurorehabilitation Devices Market – 2018 which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details Published By Crystal Market Research. This Worldwide Market report gives the points of interest identified with a basic outline, improvement status, innovative progressions, industry strength and market elements

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America held the largest share of the global neurorehabilitation devices market in 2016 owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, increasing incidence of neurological disorders, especially stroke, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific neurorehabilitation devices market is expected to register lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high incidence of neurological disorders resulting from road accidents and presence of highly unmet medical needs of the population in emerging countries such as India and China.

Competition Insights:

Some of the key players operating in the global neurorehabilitation devices market are, Bioness Inc., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Acquired by Abbott Laboratories Inc.), Medtronic plc, AlterG, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Biometrics Ltd, , Kinova Robotics, Saebo, Inc., Kinestica and Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global neurorehabilitation devices market is expected to be around $4 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing incidence of neurological diseases such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer disease. The increasing incidence of stroke can also be attributed to the rising demand for neurorehabilitation devices. As per the data revealed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in May 2017, over 795,000 cases of stroke are reported every year in the U.S., of which around 610,000 cases are of first stroke. With continuous technological advancements, novel techniques for treating neurological disorders have been introduced in the market, which are further contributing to the growth of neurorehabilitation devices market around the world. However, factors such as dearth of skilled technicians to handle sophisticated neurorehabilitation devices and high costs of neurorehabilitation devices can restrain the growth of global neurorehabilitation devices market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Non-Invasive Stimulators

Wearable Devices

Neurorobotics

Brain-computer Interface

By Application:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Stroke

Spinal Cord Injury

Cerebral Palsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Other Applications

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Neurorobotics segment held the largest share of the global neurorehabilitation devices market in 2016 owing to the recent advancements in this field in the form of prosthetics and exoskeletons along with the ability to combine neuroscience and robotics to deliver effective neurological rehabilitation. Exoskeletons assist patients suffering from neurological disorders to enhance their motor performance by allowing them to achieve selective control over movement of joints. The level of assistance provided by exoskeletons can be adjusted according to the patient’s needs. Such advanced rehabilitation devices are revolutionizing the field of neurorehabilitation in a significant manner.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Stroke is one of the major neurological disorders leading to physical disabilities among the patients. Typically there are two types of strokes viz. ischaemic strokes and hemorrhagic strokes. Ischaemic strokes occur due to cutting or blockage of blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic strokes occur when a blood vessel ruptures within the brain or on its surface. Majority of the instances of strokes are ischaemic in nature. According to the stroke statistics published in January 2016 by the Stroke Association, UK, nearly 152,000 incidences of stroke are reported every year in the UK that is one incidence every 3 minutes and 27 seconds. Almost 17 million incidences of first-time occurrence of stroke are reported every year worldwide. With such significant incidence, the stroke segment is expected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period.

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

