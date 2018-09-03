Elite Concrete Lifting – Specialized in Mud-jacking and Cement Raising

We all strive to work hard throughout our life, and a major goal of all of us to have a beautiful and luxurious home. It is all true that we tend to spend lots of money in the construction of our home. This is done so that the best material could be used for the construction and a prolonged durability is assured. However, over the period of usage, its various parts start degrading. For instance, the outdoor slabs made up of best quality concrete may also start sinking down post few years. In some cases, such incidents happen before expected. There could be various reasons associated with those. A big reason could be flood or water logging near to the concrete slab.

Another probable reason could be that the slab is founded on the undistributed soil or dirt that is not very strong. In such a case, you are required to consult a construction or renovation contractor for the treatment. They may replace or reconstruct the damaged concrete slab. However, this treatment may again face the same problem of sinking the slab in near future. The best solution in such cases is to get the sunk slab repaired through the mudjacking sunken concrete lifting technology through some reliable company like Elite Concrete Lifting. The solution that we offer will require you to spend just around one-fifth of the cost of the new construction. We have successfully implemented it in treating airports, highway slabs, factory floors, and more.

With more than 40 years of experience in our field, we use the latest technology to assure enhanced durability of our fix. Our treatment has even been proven to be more reliable than the new and fresh slab constructions. In the process of concrete lifting, our professionals first drill multiple holes of around one-inch diameter in the region of damaged concrete slabs. Post then, they pump those with the mixture made up of concrete adhesive material containing fly ash, limestone, sand, sandy foam, high quality soil, and more. With the pressurised pumping of commercial Mudjacking, the sunk slabs are lifted and reformed to their expected shape.

