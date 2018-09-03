EClinical Solutions Market Value Chain and Forecast 2014-2025

Leuprolide Acetate is an acetate salt produced using synthetic nonapeptide compound from gonadotropin-releasing hormone. Leuprolide Acetate forms a bond & activates gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptors. Leuprolide Acetateis used for medical applications like, treatment of prostate cancer, central precocious puberty, in vitro fertilization techniques and uterine fibroids. Leuprolide Acetate is also being tested for the use in treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, Leuprolide Acetate, polycystic ovary syndrome, premenstrual syndrome, short stature, etc. Use of Leuprolide Acetate is growing due to; rise in the aged population across the globe, rising investment, R&D in pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors, etc. Therefore, the Leuprolide Acetate Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Leuprolide Acetate Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Industry Segmentation:

Leuprolide Acetate Market By Mode of Administration (Subcutaneous and Intramuscular), Application (Uterine Fibroid, Precocious and Prostate Cancer) and End User (Clinics, Medical Institutes and Hospitals) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbott, Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Varian Pharmed, Sanofi, Avenit AG, Astellas Pharma, Soho-YImIng and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Abbott

• Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Varian Pharmed

• Sanofi

• Avenit AG

• Astellas Pharma

• Soho-YImIng

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Regional Outlook 2018:

On a global front, the Leuprolide Acetate Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the Leuprolide Acetate Market due to; increasing number of cases related to uterine fibroids & prostate cancer, increased expenditure on healthcare sector and highly developed healthcare sector.

The Leuprolide Acetate Market is segmented as follows-

Leuprolide Acetate Market, By Mode of Administration, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Leuprolide Acetate Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Uterine Fibroid

Precocious

Prostate Cancer

Leuprolide Acetate Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Clinics

Medical Institutes

Hospitals

