Backlit Displays Market is Growing at Significant Rate, 2028

Global Backlit Displays Market: Overview

The development in display technologies and adoption of digital connectivity are expected to create enormous growth opportunities for the backlit displays market in the coming years. The display marketing is growing rapidly due to the advancement in digital display screens and adoption of backlit displays by brand marketers to increase brand awareness and customer engagement. Backlit trade show displays are the latest trend in the trade show industry. Backlit displays are attractive and grab the attention of the audiences across shows and events. Moreover, backlit displays are portable and offer the ability to change the graphics on backlit displays anytime, which maximizes flexibility and functionality.

The digital evolution is also transforming the outdoor backlit displays market by introducing digital screens integrated with software and technologies, which is the major contributor to the transformation of the advertising industry. Backlit displays offer high visibility that attracts the visitors in the booth space. Backlit displays enable marketers in increasing awareness and generate massive traffic as the backlit displays make it easier to view and read the marketing messages at the trade events and exhibitions. Backlight displays are the fastest growing booth design trend as well as a useful marketing product that helps marketers in increasing customer awareness about the brand, product, and services.

These backlit displays offer unique trade show display solutions that help advertisers to stand out from the rest exhibitors at the event. With the LED lighting and high resolution printed fabric graphics, these backlit displays are illuminating and offer vibrant colors to gain the attention of the trade show attendees.

Global Backlit Displays Market: Dynamics

The factors expected to drive the growth of the market for backlit displays are introduction of portable LED-backlit displays, and higher adoption of backlit displays in trade shows and events. The complex display challenges can be one of the factors that can hamper the growth of backlit displays market.

The rise in usage of backlit displays in shopping malls, airports, and retail stores sector is the latest trend in the backlit displays market.

In recent years display manufactures are focusing on next generation display technology Micro LED technology to support two major categories of signage and TV panel backlight source.

Global Backlit Displays Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The backlit displays market can be segmented on the basis of type, display technology, application, and region.

By Type, the global backlit displays market is segmented into:

Backlit trade show displays

Backlit Fabric Display

Vector Frame Backlit Display

Backlit SEG Popup Display

Others

By Display Technology, the global backlit displays market is segmented into:

LED

LCD

CCFL

Others

By Application, the global backlit displays market is segmented into:

Trade Shows

Events

Shopping Malls

Theatres

Airports

Retail Outlets

Others

Global Backlit Displays Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global backlit displays market are Power Graphics Digital Imaging, Inc, Abex Exhibits, ABL Imaging Group, Creative Displays, LG Display, Sharp Corporation, NEC Corporation, TPV Technology Ltd, Camelback Displays Inc., Featherlite Exhibits, Redcliffe Imaging Limited, Nomadic Display, Godfrey Group, Skyline, Megaprint, etc.

Global Backlit Displays Market: Regional Outlook

North America region market is expected to dominate the backlit displays market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The backlit displays market in North America is expected to witness significant growth due to presence of prominent display vendors in the U.S. The rise in usage of backlit displays in trade shows and events as well as at retail outlets is also expected to boost the growth of the backlit displays market in North America. Also, the vendors in the Asia Pacific are focusing on adoption of a variety of backlit displays at the trade shows, airports, and theatres, which is expected to create potential growth opportunities for the backlit displays market in the region. Latin America & MEA are projected to contribute significant shares in the global backlit displays market over the forecast period.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Global Backlit Displays Market Segments

Global Backlit Displays Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Backlit Displays Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Backlit Displays Market

Global Backlit Displays Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Backlit Displays Market

Backlit Displays Technology

Value Chain of Backlit Displays

Global Backlit Displays Market Drivers and Restraint