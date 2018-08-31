Sustainable Packaging Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth during 2014-2023

Sustainable Packaging Industry By Packaging Type (Trays, Bags, Boxes, Bottles & Jars, Films, Pouches & Sachets, Drums, IBC, and Other Packaging Types), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal (Aluminum), Other Materials) and End User (Food, Beverages, Automobile & Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, and Cosmetics & Personal Care)- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Sustainable Packaging Industry was worth USD 202.61 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 375.64 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period. Sustainable packaging is the usage and development of packaging which brings about enhanced sustainability. This includes expanded usage of life cycle inventory (LCI) and life cycle assessment (LCA) to help direct the usage of packaging which diminishes the impacts on the environment. The objectives are to enhance the long term quality and feasibility for people and the life span of natural ecosystems. Sustainable packaging must fulfil the practical and financial requirement of the present without trading off the capacity of upcoming generations to meet their particular needs. Sustainability isn’t really an end state; however it is a constant process of enhancement.

Regional outlook:

The European market is assessed to represent the biggest share in sustainable packaging industry on the background of high focus of the packaging makers and ascend in discretionary income of the customers. North America is anticipated to trail in sustainable packaging industry as the area has most astounding consumption of packaging. The MEA area is assessed to contribute small but quickly developing share of the overall industry in sustainable packaging industry t. Development in maintainable packaging industry in Latin America locale is anticipated to be direct amid the figure time frame.

Sustainable Packaging -Industry Competitive Insights 2018:

The Major industry players in the market are Gerresheimer, DS Smith, Berry Global, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi, Amcor Flexibles Chakan, WestRock, Sonoco, Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group S.A. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Sustainable Packaging Market is segmented as follows-

By Packaging Type: Bags, Bottles & Jars, Trays, Boxes, Films, Pouches & Sachets, IBC, Drums, Others

By Material: Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal (Aluminum), Others.

End User: Food & Beverages, Chemical, Automobile & Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture

Sustainable Packaging Industry- By Region

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA

