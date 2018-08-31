Resistant Starch Market Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Resistant starch is a type of natural fiber which is not absorbed or broken down, rather converted into fatty acids by intestinal bacteria. This starch is not fully absorbed in small intestine, as it travels to large intestine where bacteria fermentation take place which increase in short-chain fatty acid production. Resistant starch benefits the human body by lowering triglyceride and cholesterol levels, enhances insulin sensitivity, improves immunity, and maintains appetite stability. Resistance starch is used to prevent chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease and improve immune system.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Resistant Starch market is driven due to factors like increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe, rising aging population and increasing disposable income in the developing countries. In addition, introduction of new innovative products and increasing awareness about health benefits among people is driving growth rate for Global Resistant Starch Market. However, lack of awareness in the developing countries is expected as the restraining factor for Resistant Starch Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Resistant Starch Juice market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the global Resistant Starch market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific regions like India and China are expected to witness high growth rate for Resistant Starch market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Resistant Starch market are Arcadia Biosciences, Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Opta Food Ingredients, Inc., Natl. Starch and Chemical Co., Cerestar Inc., MGP Ingredients, Cargill Foods, Penford Corporation, and Tate & Lyle Plc.

