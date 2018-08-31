Prime Producer of Magnets and Badge Magnets

BadgeMags has emerged as the one-stop solution to every magnet-related requirement across all sectors. They produce various types of magnets and magnetic badges which will fit any requirement of any individual or enterprise. In case they do not produce the required product, they will help you to acquire it by sourcing it from their suppliers who are distributed extensively around the globe.

Types of magnets offered by BadgeMags:

Ceramic Magnets: These magnets are made from a composite of iron oxide and barium or strontium carbonate. Ceramic is the preferred material for making permanent magnets because of their relatively cheap price and ease of availability. However, these magnets are brittle in nature.

Alnico Magnets: These magnets are made up of a composite of aluminium, nickel and cobalt with small amounts of other materials. These magnets are not as brittle as the ceramic ones, but they do get demagnetised easily. However, they have a very good resistance to temperature. They are produced by either casting or sintering them.

Samarium Cobalt Magnets: These are one of the rarest earth magnets which show exceptional resistance to oxidation and temperature. Their magnetic strength is also very high. Although these magnets can withstand up to 300° C, they are fundamentally brittle in nature and get chipped and cracked easily.

Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets: Neodymium Iron Boron is the best example of rare earth magnets. Unlike the Samarium Cobalt magnets, these Neodymium Iron Boron magnets have very little resistance against oxidation and temperature. They are brittle and highly corrosive too. They cannot be used unless coated with a secondary material. Although it has the highest energy range of all magnets, they cannot be used extensively due to its production and processing cost.

Flexible Magnets: Magnets of this type are produced in flat sheets and strips. They are highly flexible depending on the base material used as the compound of the magnet. Their strength, however, is low.

Types of Badge Magnets produced by BadgeMags:

DM Metal: These are single-magnet badges which come in a round shape. These are ideal for tie-pins.

SM: These are the smallest dual-powered magnets offered by BadgeMags. These are ideal for smaller badges and tags.

MM: These magnets can attract objects through coats and thick apparels. This model consists of two dual-strength magnets which are enclosed tightly by a metal plate.

For more information please refer to https://badgemags.co.uk/

About BadgeMags:

BadgeMags is the prime producer of magnets and badge magnets, who are known for their quality products at affordable prices, both internationally and locally, since 2002.