Positive aspects of Earning an Associate Degree

An associate degree can be a sensible and highly worthwhile alternative for all those who are not able to attend a four-year university. Typically only taking two years or significantly less to finish, an associate degree can present additional possibilities and greater pay in today’s job market. If you decide to earn your degree at a private college, including Fremont College, an Associates degree may be obtained in as tiny as 15 months. Continue reading to study about the numerous benefits of earning an associate degree and how it might cause profession results. Get more information about associate degree career

Extra Flexibility

An associate degree is often earned at a two year college, a profession college, and in some cases some four-year universities. Several associate degrees also can be earned on line, generating it an awesome alternative for operating adults and those who have busy schedules.

Reduce Price

Because it requires significantly less time to complete an associate degree than a bachelor degree, associate degree applications commonly cost much less.

Significantly less Time

While a bachelor degree generally requires four years to complete, an associate degree can ordinarily be completed in two years or less. In the event you enroll in an accelerated degree program, including the a single provided at Fremont College, you are able to earn an associate degree in just 15 months. The shorter time it takes to complete an associate degree plan permits graduates to enter the workforce and start earning sooner.

Additional Education Options

An associate degree alone can typically assist you acquire an entry-level job in an in-demand field. If you wish to additional your education and expand your career possibilities, an associate degree can also be a stepping stone toward earning a bachelor degree inside a shorter quantity of time. This can be carried out by applying credits earned in an associate degree program toward a bachelor degree plan.

Additional Career Possibilities

Earning an associate degree can lead to additional possibilities, irrespective of whether it includes advancing within your existing profession or preparing for a new one particular.

Larger Earnings

Workers who’ve an associate degree earn more revenue than higher school graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, workers who’ve an associate degree earn about $8,000 much more per year than these with only a high college diploma. This can add as much as many income more than a lifetime making it worth the time and effort to earn an associate degree.

Lower Danger of Unemployment

Earning an associate degree (not be be confused with an AAS degree) frequently suggests a lower threat of unemployment. The number of employers who’re looking for employees who have an associate degree more than these who have just a higher college diploma is escalating. Many employers are requiring that candidates possess a minimum of an associate degree for all kinds of job openings.