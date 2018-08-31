GE3S helps in reducing the adverse effects of waste on environment

GE3S specializes in Waste Management Consultancy Service in UAE. Waste management is the overall process of collection, transportation, treatment, and discarding of waste products, sewage, and garbage. It also includes other legal, monitoring, recycling and regulating activities.

There are many forms of waste such as solid, gas or liquid and each has different process of disposal and management. Waste management manages different types of waste created by industries, household, commercial activities or natural waste. Large segment of waste management deals with municipal solid waste i.e. the waste created by industries, housing, and commercial establishments.

The general concepts of waste management are waste hierarchy that includes three approaches that are reduce, reuse and recycle. Second is life cycle of product that includes designing, producing, distributing followed by the 3 R’s of waste hierarchy. The third concept is resource efficiency that focuses on efficient use of resources. And the fourth concept is the polluter-pay principle where the polluter-party i.e. one who generates waste has to pay for the impact caused to the environment.

Inefficient waste management has several negative effects on health of living beings, environment and economy for e.g. air pollution, soil contamination, spread of hazardous diseases, etc. Waste management is aimed to reduce the adverse effects of waste on the environment, health and the beauty of nature.

Ge3s provides Waste Management Consultancy Service in UAE. The benefits of Waste Management are:-

Saving natural resources: Many natural resources such as trees, gas, and water are running out. For instance, paper, cupboards, paper cups, and many other products are made from trees. Huge areas of trees are cut down every year, and new trees do not have enough time to grow. Luckily, it is possible to recycle paper products to use instead of cutting new trees. It is also possible to reuse metal items. In some countries, there are sites where you can bring and sell old newspapers, metal items or glass. All these products are recycled and used again.

Producing energy: Recycling is a great way to produce energy. By recycling something we save energy because more energy is usually needed to produce a new item. For example, it is possible to get energy from recycling plastic.

Reduce pollution: Apart from leaving a lot of waste, humanity pollutes the environment by producing various products. Plastic factories considerably pollute the atmosphere with smoke by manufacturing plastic. Recycling reduces pollution and helps save energy.

