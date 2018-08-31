Different ways hotels are luring business travellers

Business traveller of today’s times is always in a rush. Constant meetings throughout the day, running to different places and meeting a myriad of clients in a single day keeps the traveller always on their toes. Hence, they need a tech friendly, comfortable and well-designed abode to get themselves reenergised for the next day. Be it the access to healthy meals or an early morning workout session, a business traveller expects some unique perks and services in order to be a loyal customer.

Some popular hotels are now making several changes in order to appeal to a business traveller and at the same time many new hotel brands are emerging and making their presence felt as a business hotel on online booking and travel management portals of India. Here are some ways in which hotels are trying to step up their game to attract more business travellers:

1. Innovative Designs

Hotels are now becoming stylish and possess high tech tools and amenities kept in place to attract business traveller. The interiors are so designed as to make the guest feel home, yet experience something unique. Keeping the business traveller in mind, many hotels are now focussing on creating comfortable yet practical spaces in guest bedrooms.

2. Retooling Restaurants

Food is one of the basic needs of a business traveller and there has been a constant demand for dining options. Many hotels have come up with grab and go arrangements in their coffee shops, all meal buffets to dine in and unique facilities like sports bar with televisions etc.

3. Seamless Service

Seamless service tops the charts when it comes to attracting a guest to your property, especially a business traveller. Most corporates to not have time to figure out things in their rooms, hence a quality service is an absolute necessity. This is luckily not very difficult to achieve since a business client does not need a lot of attention and hoo haa – all they require are things to work and an assurance that you are accessible if they need.

4. Added Wellness- and Fitness-Focused Amenities

Many hotels have made it easy to stay fit with in room stability balls, resistance bands, yoga mats and even standing desks. Not to mention the availability of state of the art work out options at the in house fitness centre. Many hotels have acknowledged the need to stay fit and have come up with facilities like an access to fitness and workout videos and meditating chair.

