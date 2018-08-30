Why Should You Endure Severe Pain in Silence When You Can Buy Codeine Online?

Pain is an unpleasant sensation and emotional experience linked to tissue damage. The purpose of pain is to allow the body to react to prevent further tissue damage. We feel pain when a signal is sent through nerve fibres to the brain. The experience of pain is different for everyone, and there are different ways of feeling and describing pain. This can make pain difficult to define and treat.

Pain can bring about other physical symptoms like nausea, dizziness, weakness or drowsiness. It can also have psychological effects – when you are in pain you could feel anger, depression, mood swings or irritability.

Most significantly, it can alter your lifestyle and impact on your job and your personal relationships. There is no reason to live with pain when you can take codeine phosphate 60 mg UK.

Pain can be short-term or long-term, it can stay in one place, or it can spread around the body. Some more facts about pain:

Pain results from tissue damage.

It is a part of the body’s defence mechanism which warns us to take action to prevent further tissue damage.

A range of medications and other treatments can help relieve pain, depending on the cause.

Causes of Pain

Pain can be chronic or acute and ranges from mild to severe. Pain is felt when special nerves that detect tissue damage send signals about the damage along the spinal cord to the brain. These nerves are known as nociceptors. The brain then decides what to do about the pain.

For example, if you touch a hot plate on a stove, a message will travel to the spinal cord resulting in an instant contraction of the muscles. This contraction will pull your hand away from the hot surface. This happens so fast that the message does not even reach the brain. However, the pain message will continue to the brain causing the unpleasant sensation of pain.

Types of Pain

The body’s “fight-or-flight” mechanism is triggered by acute pain, often resulting in a faster heartbeat and breathing rate.

There are different types of acute pain:

Somatic pain is superficial pain that is felt on the skin or soft tissues just below the skin.

Visceral pain originates in the internal organs and the linings of cavities in the body.

Referred pain is felt at a location different to the source of tissue damage.

Chronic pain lasts far longer than acute pain and often cannot be resolved. It can be mild or severe, it can be continuous, as in arthritis, or it can be intermittent, as in migraines. Neuropathic pain follows injury to the nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body. It can take the form of electric shock-like pain, tenderness, numbness, tingling, and discomfort.

Central pain is often caused by infarction, abscess, tumours, degeneration, or haemorrhage in the brain and spinal cord. Central pain is on-going and can range from mild to extremely painful. Patients report burning, aching, and pressing sensations.

Different Types of Pain

Nerve Pain: When nerve fibres get damaged, the result can be chronic pain.

Musculoskeletal pain is pain that affects the muscles, ligaments, tendons and bones.

Chronic Muscle Pain occurs when you use your muscles incorrectly for example going from no exercise to a strenuous workout or when you lift a heavy object and strain a muscle.

Diabetes-Related Nerve Pain (Neuropathy): If you have diabetes, nerve damage can be a serious complication. This nerve complication can cause severe burning pain especially at night.

Shingles Pain (Post herpetic Neuralgia): Shingles is a painful condition that arises from the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Psychogenic Pain: Depression, anxiety, and other emotional problems can cause pain, or make existing pain worse.

The Impact of Pain On your Emotions

Our online pharmacy representative had this to say about the impact of pain on our emotions, “Chronic pain can limit your everyday activities and make you unproductive. It can also affect your involvement with friends and family members. Unwanted feelings, such as frustration, resentment, and stress, are often a result. These feelings and emotions can worsen your pain.”

She continued, “The mind and body work together, they cannot be separated. The way your mind controls thoughts and attitudes affects the way your body controls pain. Pain itself, and the fear of pain, can cause you to avoid physical and social activities. Over time this leads to less physical strength and weaker social relationships.”

When asked to elaborate on stress she said, “Stress can raise our blood pressure, increase our heart rate, and cause muscle tension. These things are hard on the body. They can lead to fatigue, sleeping problems, and changes in appetite. If you feel tired but have a hard time falling asleep, you may have stress-related fatigue.”

“Or you may notice that you can fall asleep, but you have a hard time staying asleep. These are all reasons to talk with your doctor about the physical effects stress is having on your body. Stress can also lead to anxiety, depression and being dependent on others.”

Pain Can Lead To the Onset Of Depression

Pain can cause depression or make existing depression worse. Depression can also make existing pain worse. Seek help at the first sign of depression. Even mild depression can affect how well you can manage your pain and stay active.

