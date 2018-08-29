Schneider Servo Drive | Servo Motor | AC Servo Motor | Data Trace Automation

Data Trace Automation offers wide range of Schneider Servo Drive in Chennai. We supply complete range of Schneider Servo Motor, AC Servo Motor , Schneider Servo Drive Lexium 28 Series in Chennai with best prices compare to Schneider Authorised Distributors, Dealers in Chennai.

Schneider Lexium 28 Series & Motors:-

Servo drives and servo motors from 0.05 to 4.5 kW

Achieve benchmark performance

while increasing profitability

Lexium 28 and Lexium BCH2,

the optimized servo bundle for motion control solutions

> Cost effective

> Energy efficient

> Embedded safety

Schneider Lexium 23 Series & Motors:-

Servo drives and servo motors from 100 W to 7.5 kW nominal power.

Schneider Lexium 32 Series & Motors:-

Servo drives and servo motors from 0.15 to 11 kW

Applications for industrial machines

The Lexium 32 servo drive incorporates functions which are suitable for the most

common applications, including:

Printing: cutting, machines with position control, etc.

Packaging and wrapping: cutting to length, rotary knife, bottling, capsuling,

labelling, etc.

Textiles: winding, spinning, weaving, embroidery, etc.

Handling: conveying, palletization, warehousing, pick and place, etc.

Transfer machines (gantry cranes, hoists), etc.

Clamping, “on the fly” cutting operations (flying shear, printing, marking), etc.