Interesting Research Report on the Future of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market are Cisco Systems, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple Inc., etc.

Efficient remote health monitoring, reduction of patient’s hospital stay, increasing number of applications, advanced disease management systems, improvement in patient monitoring and better patient outcomes are the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in base of aging population, growing preference for remote clinical monitoring, and introduction of large number of smart wearables into the market is further expected to boost the market growth in coming years. The technological advancements have streamlined and automated the critical practices of data collection, electronic record maintenance, and data analysis to enable fast and accurate healthcare treatments. For example, products such as fitness bands, smartglass wearables like google glass, NFC-enabled medical ID bracelet, medical jewelry are enabling transmission of vital medical data form patient’s location to the medical staff in real time. Gradually, internet of things startups are finding new applications within healthcare and leveraging connected sensors to better diagnose, monitor, and manage patients and treatment. Many companies are focused on clinical-grade wearables to more robustly track patient data, while others see opportunity for sensor networks within hospitals and practices to optimize healthcare delivery and monitor patient adherence. Lack of government and regulatory body’s support, safety of patients, privacy issues, design encounters, and huge amount of patient’s data, which is a big challenge for hospital IT to manage, are some of the key restraining factors that could hinder the market growth.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, large base of patients with greater affordability, rise in investments, and various initiatives by government in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, significant investments and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for IoT in the healthcare sector and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global IoT in the healthcare sector market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

