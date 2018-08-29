Durapanel’s Kit-set Homes Present a Solution to New Zealand’s Housing Crisis

With construction costs and available housing pointed as contributors to New Zealand’s housing crisis, Durapanel offers a cost-efficient alternative through their kit-set homes. The panels are made of durable timber and prefabricated in a controlled off-site setting.

[AWANUI, 29/08/2018] — Durapanel, a specialist in prefabricated homes in New Zealand, offers kit-set homes as a viable and cost-efficient housing option amidst the country’s current housing crisis. Durapanel’s kit-set homes offer various features that make them an ideal home for first-time owners.

New Zealand’s Housing Crisis

People seeking out property in New Zealand have faced the challenges of the housing crisis since the 1980s. According to a report cited by Durapanel, Auckland was ranked fourth in 2017 among the list of cities with the most expensive housing markets across the globe. In the same year, New Zealand topped the International Monetary Fund’s housing unaffordability list.

Reports point to several factors causing New Zealand’s ‘property bubble’, including immigration and deregulation. Durapanel also cites other hindrances like shortage of houses in the market and the cost of construction as contributors to the housing crisis.

Kit-set Homes – A Viable Option during the Housing Crisis

Several industry experts have recognised the potential of kit-set homes as a cost-efficient housing solution to New Zealand’s housing crisis due to the nature of their construction.

Durapanel’s kit-set homes minimise construction costs by cutting, drilling and priming prefabricated panels off-site, and then delivering them to builders. The company uses Triboard, a solid, durable timber with a strand core created using advanced computer numerical control (CNC) technology. This cuts down costs on maintenance and potential damage.

About Durapanel

Since 1994, Durapanel has provided reliable services to builders, homeowners and the prefabricated housing industry in New Zealand. Through innovative construction solutions and sustainable processes, the company helps reduce construction time, costs and safety risks across various trades. Their off-site construction provides a greener, faster and more efficient approach to building homes in a safe and controlled setting.

