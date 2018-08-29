Biometrics Technology Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Biometrics Technology Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Biometrics Technology. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Biometrics Technology Market by application(face, hand geometry, voice, signature, IRIS, AFIS, and NON-AFIS), by end use(government, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, transport/logistics and defence & security) through main geographies in the Global Biometrics Technology Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Biometrics Technology Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Biometrics Technology Market are NEC Corporation, EyeVerify, Inc., David-Link, FaceFirst, Inc., Iris ID, Inc., Accu-Time Systems, Inc., 3M Cogent, Bio-Key International, Inc., Thales S.A., and Precise Biometrics. According to report the global biometrics technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biometrics technology market covers segments such as application, and end-use. The application segments include face, hand geometry, voice, signature, IRIS, AFIS, and NON-AFIS. On the basis of end-use the global biometrics technology market is categorized into government, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, transport/logistics, and defence & security.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biometrics technology market such as, NEC Corporation, EyeVerify, Inc., David-Link, FaceFirst, Inc., Iris ID, Inc., Accu-Time Systems, Inc., 3M Cogent, Bio-Key International, Inc., Thales S.A., and Precise Biometrics.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global biometrics technology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biometrics technology market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the biometrics technology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biometrics technology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

