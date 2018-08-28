Predictive Maintenance Market – Current Scenario of the Market and Potential of the Market from 2018-2022

Predictive Maintenance Global Market – Overview

The global predictive maintenance market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly as it reduces time and cost required for maintenance. The rising dependence on big data and emerging concepts such as the Internet of Things (IoT) is boosting the growth of predictive maintenance market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Predictive Maintenance is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The global Predictive Maintenance Market is driven by the rising focus of organizations on reducing the operational cost. On the other hand, the lack of training for operators and lack of trust in predictive maintenance technology are some of the factors hindering the growth of predictive maintenance market. The predictive maintenance market is highly competitive due to its ability to specifically predict asset failure before its implementation thereby benefitting the organizations in monitor their operations efficiently.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Predictive Maintenance Market are – IBM (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Robert Bosch (Germany), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), PTC (U.S.), Warwick Analytics (U.K.), RapidMiner (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), eMaint Enterprises, LLC (U.S.) and SKF (Sweden) among others.

Segments:

Predictive Maintenance by Component:

By Solution

By Service

Support and Maintenance

System integration

Consulting

Predictive Maintenance by Techniques:

Vibration monitoring

Oil analysis

Visual inspection

Shock pulse

Ultrasonic leak detectors

Electrical insulation

Performance testing

Wear and dimensional measurements

Signature analysis, time and frequency domain

Nondestructive testing

Predictive Maintenance by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On premise

Predictive Maintenance by End-user:

Manufacturing

Aerospace & defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Transportation

Government

Predictive Maintenance Global Market- Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Predictive Maintenance market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region would dominate the Predictive Maintenance market by the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of solution and service vendors. The study indicates that Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India and others are highly investing to increase the efficiency of production assets. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region would show a positive growth in predictive maintenance market by the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Predictive maintenance vendors

Resellers and distributors

Technology investors

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

