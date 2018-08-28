India Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast and Opportunities – 2013 to 2023 | Aarkstore

Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled “India Light Commercial Vehicles Market”

According to India Light Commercial Vehicles Market By Carrier Type, By Tonnage Type, By Vehicle Type, By Fuel Type, By Number of Gears, By Fuel Injection Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 2023 light commercial vehicles market is projected to surpass $ 6.8 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing number of infrastructure development projects, easy availability of vehicle financing schemes, and growing e-commerce and logistics sector. Moreover, implementation of BS IV standards, increasing demand for CNG and electric vehicles, launch of new models and foray of new brands in the Indian market are expected to positively influence the countrys light commercial vehicles market in the coming years. Major players operating in India light commercial vehicles market are Tata Motors Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, SML Isuzu Limited, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Force Motors Limited and Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited. India Light Commercial Vehicles Market By Carrier Type, By Tonnage Type, By Vehicle Type, By Fuel Type, By Number of Gears, By Fuel Injection Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 2023 discusses the following aspects of light commercial vehicles market in India:

Light Commercial Vehicles Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Carrier Type (Load Vs. Passenger), By Tonnage Type, By Vehicle Type, By Fuel Type, By Number of Gears, By Fuel Injection Type, By Application

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of light commercial vehicles market in India

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, light commercial vehicles distributor, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyers specific needs

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with light commercial vehicles distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

