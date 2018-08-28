Compression Therapy Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 3.06 billion by 2023

The Innovative latest market report research study about, “Compression Therapy Market -2023” published and examine the performance by crystal market research. The research report analyses and provides the historical data along with current performance of the Compression Therapy Market .This report analyzes the potential of Compression Therapy Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are BSN medical, Tactile Medical, SIGVARIS Sanyleg S.r.l., ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), Julius Zorn GmbH, ConvaTec Inc., DJO Global Inc., Medi GmbH & Co KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, and 3M Company. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Trend Outlook-

The Compression Therapy Market was worth USD 2.04 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.06 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% during the forecast period. Compression therapy is specially designed to support your veins and increase blood circulation. In this process pressure is evenly applied over the sore area, and squeezed to support the veins. It offers number of benefits amongst which the most popular is Pain Relief. Due to increasing the demand for Compression Therapy from all over the world owing to increasing incidences of varicose veins, arthritis, and other health problems, the market is foreseen to grow substantially.

Market Segmentation-

By Technique:

Static

Dynamic

By Product:

Compression Garment

Compression Braces

Compression Pump

By Application:

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Lymphedema

Leg Ulcer

Varicose Vein

Technique Outlook and Trend Analysis

According to the Technique the market of Compression Therapy is divided into Static and Dynamic. The static Technique in Compression Therapy market holds the largest share due to availability of various compression garments and benefits in disease management. This growth is credited to more access of such products in the treatment of oedema and injuries due to sports, in order to relieve pain and pressure. The advantages linked with static technology also drives the inclination of physicians and patients.

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Brief Research Study About Compression Therapy Market

The Compression Garment section is predicted to hold the largest share in the market due to increasing incidents of injuries in sports and aesthetics & Plastic surgeries.

Regional Insights

According to the region, the Compression Therapy Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America and Middle East & Africa. The North-America region dominates the market in terms of size & value followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest compounded annual growth rate during the forecast period. This development in the regional market of APAC is mainly due to increased expenditure of population on healthcare and rising awareness about injuries and their recovery.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Application segment is fragmented into Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Leg Ulcer and Varicose Vein. The Varicose Vein section accounted to the largest section in the Application segment due to increasing incidents of obesity, hypertension, and degeneration. This will sky-rocket the market for Varicose Vein in coming years of study.

