UNIDO and ISHRAE collaborating with Govt of India to facilitate adoption of low-carbon technologies in Industry

UNIDO- United Nations Industrial Development Organization in collaboration with Govt. of India has launched a comprehensive 5-year program to facilitate adoption of low-carbon technologies in Industry; by encouraging and financially supporting Innovation.

One area identified is,’ Space Conditioning’ that covers Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Cold-chain.

UNIDO has graciously accepted ISHRAE (The Indian Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers) as a Partner in this nation-wide initiative because of the well-acknowledged reach of ISHRAE in the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry through its active presence in 41 cities in India. ISHRAE will help connect UNIDO to Industry & Academia to encourage participants to accept the UNIDO Innovation Challenge to develop commercially viable products in Space-Conditioning, Refrigeration & Cold-chain.

ISHRAE has been working with another UN body-UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) to promote the responsible use of Refrigerants in AC & R Industry, in line with global practices accepted under the Montreal Protocol & Kigali Amendments.

There seems to be a consensus now in India & Overseas that the Technical Society in India with the best connection & contribution to the Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Industry is — ISHRAE.

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), was founded in 1981 at New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals. ISHRAE today has more than 12,000 HVAC&R professionals as members and additionally there are 7,500 Student-members. ISHRAE operates from 41 Chapters and sub Chapters spread all over India, with HQ in Delhi. It is led by a team of elected officers, who are members of the Society, working on a voluntary basis, and collectively called the Board of Governors.