The Indian Body Wave Hair Extensions are Available in Best Quality for your Hair Styling

If you are looking for 100% raw virgin hair for import you can check out for Hair Exim which is one of the best human hair extensions suppliers from India that offer you virgin hair in best quality and price. The company sources its quality hair directly from the Indian temples by bidding the tenders conducted by government to sell the human hair. As people different walks of life voluntarily offer their natural hair to the temples you can expect the best quality in abundance where the hair cuticles are not stripped but remain aligned in one direction that are perfect to make hair extensions or wigs. Once the hair is collected from the temples it is thoroughly washed multiple times with natural herbal shampoos and dried in a natural way to maintain the quality of the hair. The hair collected undergoes standard quality testing to check the elasticity, strength, moisture retention and consistency which is than graded and packed for export. As Hair Exim sells only natural hair you can be assured about finest quality that is not chemically treated, processed or mixed with any synthetic hair.

You can find the company offering a variety of hair for you to choose based on your requirements. You can find weft hair, weft curly hair, machine weft hair, double drawn non remy hair, human hair weaving, non-remy hair, remy double drawn and single drawn hair and many more for you to place an order. You can also find the best Indian body wave hair extensions that come in a fine texture and luscious body wave with a consistent “S” pattern that can be styled into different hair types and which can be easily blended with the natural hair of the customers. These hair extensions are easy to maintain and offer a beautiful look and natural look to the hair extensions. There is no tangling or shedding of hair from the extensions. You can also find hair in both natural black as well as grey from Hair Exim exporters who export their products all across the world.

Once you select the hair type and quantity you can place an order online by making the payment through paypal or western union and money gram. The company representatives are available 24/7 to answer your queries and no doubt you shall have the best experience partnering with Hair Exim to import virgin human hair India.

