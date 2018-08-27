The Best Weight Loss Solutions at Triborough GI

Triborough GI is the first in Brooklyn to provide the Reshape balloon treatment for weight loss. This is a first-of-its-kind, FDA approved and non-surgical minimally invasive weight loss cure for all those individuals with moderate to mild obesity. This is one weight loss treatment that has offered adults with a BMI of 30 to 40 to lose a substantial amount of weight without going under the knife. This treatment also works for individuals who have not been able to achieve success with exercise and diet alone and the ones who do not qualify for weight loss surgery.

For the best weight loss solutions Brooklyn you must definitely make your way towards http://www.gastricballoonspecialist.com/. Here, you can remain assured of being able to undertake the Reshape weight loss procedure that is considered the next generation weight loss technology with features that have been specifically designed for enhancing individual performance. This weight loss procedure has been significantly designed for offering greater comfort to users by placing two connected balloons within the stomach for natural weight loss. There are absolutely no complications that the users need to go through with a device available allowing the users to have the balloons conforming to the natural shape of their stomach.

The balloons used for the weight loss of the patients at Triborough GI are gastric balloons that incorporate a feature that has been specifically designed for mitigating the potential of migration of deflated balloon within the stomach and further into the intestines. For further weight loss help, Triborough GI combines the weight controlling advantages of the gastric balloons with proper nutritional coaching and support.

The balloons remain within the patient’s stomach for a time span of six months and the coaches need to be met on a monthly basis for personalized fitness, behavior and nutrition guidance. Get started now for the best results.

Contact Details:

Business Name /Contact Person: Triborough GI / Dr. Igor Grosman

Country/Region: United States

Street Address: 1517 Voorhies Ave, 1fl

City: Brooklyn

State: New York

Postal Code: 11235

Phone No: 718-332-0600

Email Address: triboroughgi@gmail.com

Website: http://www.gastricballoonspecialist.com/