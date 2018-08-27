Is Body Massage Enough To Change Your Mood?

The question arises that body massage is enough for changing your mood. The answer is absolute ‘NO’. That’s why spa or body massage centers give another facility also such as nail treatment, Waxing and facial also. In this treatment also, there are different options available for the customers. Here are some common types of options available in almost all spa or body centers:

Facial treatment

1. 30-minute facial treatment

This treatment is very beneficial for ones who don’t want to waste time on the face only. This will surely add charm and glow to your face.

2. 45-minute Facial treatment

This kind of facial treatment is suitable for men and women both, this can be a perfect tonic for the soft skin of your face. This superb multi-step treatment will surely cleanse and add charm to your face. Shoulder Massage, Toner, Eye serum are some additional features of this package.

3. 60-minute facial treatment

This facial is adopted by many of spa centers especially for the need of your soft skin. This contains a full treatment of your face and at the end, you will get true beauty on your face.

Nail treatment

The professional massagers know how to satisfy their customers with Reflexology Hove and nail treatment. Most of you will amaze to know that there are many options for nail treatment also. Here are some nail treatments which are available in most spa or body massage centers:

1. Manicure

a. Express- this includes cut, file and paint of your nails up to 20 minutes.

b. Classic- this includes cut, file, cuticle remover, nail buffing, paint up to 50 minutes.

c. Luxury- as the name indicates, this nail treatment is for 1 hour. This includes cut, file, exfoliate, mask, heated mitt, paint.

2. Pedicure

a. Express- for 30 minutes

b. Classic- for 50 minutes

c. Luxury- for 1 hour

3. Shellac

a. Shellac manicure- this include removal up to 45 minutes

b. Classic pedicure- include removal up to 1 hour

Enjoy the Remedial Massage Brighton in a very interesting and unique manner by going to the nearest spa or body massage centers in your area.

Visit Us :- https://www.hovespa.com/