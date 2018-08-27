Global Small Scale LNG Terminals Market to Expand at 10.0% CAGR between 2014 and 2022

The global small scale LNG terminals market is examined in a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research. The report, titled “Small Scale LNG Terminals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2014 – 2022, states that the market, which had a valuation of 42 MMTPA in 2013, will expand at a 10.0% CAGR between 2014 and 2022, and reach 102 MMTPA by 2022.

The emergence of LNG as a highly preferred fuel gas for a number of applications in the past few years has led to the rapid development of the overall infrastructure of LNG. The rising global demand for LNG has significantly benefitted small scale LNG terminals. The constantly fluctuating supply of crude oil across the globe has led to the development of ways in which the issue can be dealt with. One of the most promising ways is the establishment of more focused, smaller extraction centers rather than the conventional large oil rigs prevalent across the global petroleum extraction scenario currently. This has significantly boosted the global market for small scale LNG terminals in the past few years.

Small scale LNG terminals help in reducing transportation costs, a major expense for LNG producers in the current scenario since the majority of LNG presently produced need to be transported from distant processing and packaging plants to urban utility centers. Small scale LNG terminals mitigate this issue, making them more cost effective than large-scale LNG extraction units.

LNG also comes across as a relatively clean-burning fuel, especially for long-haul vehicles. This has prompted many fuel service providers in adopting LNG as the fuel of choice on fuel stations. The relative ease of transporting and storing LNG also leads to its high demand, subsequently propelling the global small scale LNG terminals market.

The report segments the market on the basis of type of terminals and geography.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into liquefaction terminals and regasification terminals. Both these segments are further categorized into onshore and offshore terminals. Of these, the market for small scale liquefaction terminals is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the report’s forecast period.On the basis of geography, the global small scale LNG terminals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the global small scale LNG terminals market. The report states that the market is presently marked by routine mergers and acquisitions and collaborations between major companies. The report presents detailed business profiles of some of the key companies operating in the market, with a SWOT analysis of these companies to elucidate the strengths, and weakness of these companies, and the threats and opportunities for them in the market. Companies profiled in the report include Skangass AS, Emirates LNG LLC, Nippon Gas Co. Ltd., Prometheus Energy Company, PETRONAS.