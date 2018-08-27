E-Coli Testing Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of E-Coli Testing Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global E-Coli Testing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of E-Coli Testing.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the E-Coli Testing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global E-Coli Testing Market are Eurofins Scientific SE, F.Hoffmann-LaRoche Ltd, HyServe GmbH & Co KG, Idexx Laboratories, SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The global E-Coli testing market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Escherichia coli are bacterium or germs present in the digestive tracts of animals as well as humans. Though most of E-Coli bacteria are harmless, some cause diarrhoea along with blood loss, severe anaemia, kidney failure, urinary tract infections and other type of infections. The symptoms of E-Coli infection include abdominal cramping, bruising, bloody urine, decreased urine output, dehydration fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, nausea and pale skin. E-Coli bacteria can infect the meat during its processing and it can infect other food materials in the vicinity. E-Coli can infect raw milk and dairy products, if milk is not properly pasteurized. Moreover, it can infect raw fruits and raw vegetables, if they are exposed to animal faces. Presence of animal or human faces can infect water resources such as lakes, pools, rivers, wells and other water supplies with E-Coli. Older people and children under the age of five are more prone to E-Coli infection. In water treatment plants, E-Coli is the test organism for finding out the effectiveness of the effluent disinfection treatment process. Membrane filtration is the most popular testing method utilized for E-Coli globally as it is possible to test large volume of samples of water. In terms of volume, Membrane filtration method is expected to be the leading E-Coli testing method. Enzyme-substrate reaction tests are qualitative tests, which establish the presence of E-Coli, if a colored substrate is produced. It accounts for approximately 80% of overall revenue in E-Coli testing market.

The increasing number of diarrhoea cases across the world is driving the growth of global E-Coli testing market. The emergence of new end-users of bacteria, which are drug resistant provide boost to the E-Coli testing market. The improved support from governments for E-Coli testing is a major factor that drives the growth of the market. In the environment water testing segment, technological advancements and the polymerase chain reaction tests are providing growth opportunities to the major players in the market. The increasing cost involved in the enzyme substrate tests are restraining the growth of the E-Coli testing industry slightly. Moreover, the presence of the government and other major sponsors in the market are expected to provide market barriers for the new players in the global E-Coli testing market during the forecast period. The increasing number of E-Coli infections and emergence of new technologies are attracting new players to the market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global E-Coli testing market by end users, testing methods and region. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as clinical and environmental. Clinical end users include diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and physicians’ offices. Environmental end users include bottled water suppliers, home & drinking water suppliers, government agencies, wastewater treatment organizations and others. Further, based on testing methods, the market is segmented as clinical testing and environmental testing. Clinical testing includes enzyme immunoassays, polymerase chain reaction tests and some others. Environmental testing includes enzyme substrate methods, membrane filtration, and multiple tube fermentation.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). North America leads the global E-Coli testing market as there is significant government funding in the healthcare system. The U.S. drives the North American market with the introduction of advanced testing technologies. After the outbreaks of E-Coli infections in certain countries during the early part of this decade, the European market has become stable. France, Germany and UK are the major countries that drive the European E-Coli testing market, as there is an emphasis to curtail any further major E-Coli outbreaks. Increasing water pollution in countries such as China and India are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific E-Coli testing market. Moreover, the presence of huge population in the region has prompted several major players to invest and expand in the Asia-Pacific region. Governments in the region are spreading awareness about E-Coli infections and it is helping the market to grow. In Africa, the presence water borne and food borne E-Coli infections in developing and developed countries are expected to drive the E-Coli testing market. Latin American E-Coli testing market is also expected to experience growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bureau Veritas SA, Enzo Life sciences Inc, Eurofins Scientific SE, F.Hoffmann-LaRoche Ltd, HyServe GmbH & Co KG, Idexx Laboratories, SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of E-Coli testing globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of E-Coli testing. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the E-Coli testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

