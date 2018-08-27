Bacterial Cell Culture Market Will Watch a Sensational Development by 2023: Industry Assertions by MRFR

Market Research Future published a cooked research report on “Global Microbiology Testing Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Global Microbiology Testing Market – Overview:

Microbiology testing has emerged as one of the rapidly changing and growing segment of healthcare over the past few years. Microbiology testing deals with the study of microbial germs and their clinical applications for the improvement of health. Microbiology testing is concern with the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of various infectious diseases such as, sexually respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal infections, sexually transmitted infections, and many others. These diseases can be spread from one person to another, directly or indirectly.

According to a recent study published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global microbiology testing market is growing at a double digit growth rate; mainly due to factors such as technological advancements, rising cases of infectious diseases, surveillance programs for disease control, and rising stringency of standards. On the other hand, erroneous results produced during the testing, and heavy costs of the tests and instruments have created some obstacles in the growth of this market in all parts of the world.

Get Premium Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/697

Global Microbiology Testing Market Top Key Players:

Alere (US), BD (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Biomérieux SA (France), Cepheid (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US). These are the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global microbiology testing market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis report.

Global Microbiology Testing Market – Competitive Analysis:

There are large number of companies involved in the development of the products, instruments, and test kits for the microbiology testing which are now being used in majority part of the developed countries. Global market for microbiology testing is majorly dominated by Biomérieux SA with more than 40% of market share in 2016.

Major companies are adopting a specific strategy to enter and create unique space in this market. The different strategies includes, product launch, agreement and collaboration, partnership and expansion, joint venture and strategic alliance etc. All major players are focusing on new product development to provide new and innovative solutions to the market.

Biomérieux SA offers a comprehensive range diagnostic solutions which include Microbiology lab instruments, reagents and software. The products of the company is mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. In 2016, BioMérieux announced the acquisition of Hyglos. With this acquisition, the company plans to strengthen its position in the market.

Some of the major developments in this segment came from the Roche Diagnostics. In April 2017, the company received FDA clearance for the CINtec Histology test. This test is the only clinically validated p16 biomarker test. The CINtec Histology test will help physicians make informed decisions as to the best course of care for patients with high-grade pre-cancerous cervical disease. Back in 2015, Roche acquired GeneWEAVE to strengthen offerings in microbiology diagnostics.

Get Valuable Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/697

Global Microbiology Testing Market – Regional Analysis:

In 2016, North America and Europe were holding more than half market share of global microbiology testing market. Increasing funding for R&D is major driving force for the market growth. The funding for microbiology testing in US is one of the highest as compared to other countries. Rapid adoption of advanced products and techniques are driving the growth for North America market. Increasing cases of infectious diseases are promoting the research related activities in this region. Independent laboratories are dominating the North America market by adopting new technologies and trends.

European market is second highest revenue generator after North America. Europe microbiology testing market has benefited by the presence of some major players in this region. Moreover, increasing innovation and changing laboratory practices are driving the growth for Europe microbiology testing market. Microbiology testing have huge and increasing demand not only in developed countries but also in developing countries like China, India, and Spain.

Rising prevalence of respiratory infections are increasing burden on Asia-Pacific healthcare system. Being a large population base, increasing aging population, and increasing use of technology in healthcare, China microbiology testing market is growing at rapid pace. China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The number of independent laboratories are rapidly increasing such as KingMed Diagnostics and Dian Diagnostics. KingMed Diagnostics is largest chain of independent laboratories in china.

The Middle East and Africa microbiology testing market is growing dramatically due increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases like Ebola. This region is carrying greatest burden of infectious disease. Sexually transmitted diseases are also major public health problem in this region. There are some factors are affecting the microbiology testing market in this region such as, limited access to the healthcare facilities, lack of knowledge of new microbiology testing techniques, less funding R&D, limited availability of products etc.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope Of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Rising Cases Of Infectious Diseases

4.2.3 Surveillance Programs For Disease Control

4.2.4 Rising Stringency Of Standards

4.2.5 Weakness Of Traditional Laboratory Techniques

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Erroneous Results

4.3.2 High Cost Of Reagents And Instruments

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Research And Development

4.4.2 Rising Grants, Collaborations And Partnerships

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Government Regulations And Policies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Primary Activities

5.3.2 Secondary Activities

…Continued!

Direct Enquiry to Expert @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/697