Airport Security Market Overview, Growth, Opportunities and Development 2023

Airport security consists of access control, cybersecurity, perimeter security, scanning systems, and others. These are the systems used to safeguard passengers from malevolent activities, such as hijacking, bombing, and violence. These systems comprise software for better monitoring, detection, and risk prevention. The increasing need for stringent security to ensure passenger safety against terrorist activities is primarily driving the growth of this market. Similarly, stringent government regulations related to airport security are also contributing to the growth of this market. However, high installation and maintenance costs of the security solutions are the major challenges for the market growth.

Major Key Players

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (U.S.),

Autoclear LLC (U.S.),

C.E.I.A. SpA (U.S.),

FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

L3 Security & Detection Systems (U.S.),

OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Robert Bosch LLC (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Smiths Detection LLC (U.S.), and Westminster Aviation Security Services Ltd. (U.K).

Segmentation:

Airport security market has been segmented into type, systems & equipment, technology, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into access control, cybersecurity, perimeter security, screening, surveillance, and others. Screening is the primary checking process that is performed in airports to check for any threatening and restricted item possessed by an individual, and is the largest sub-segment, by type. Millimeter wave machine, backscatter x-ray system, and walk-through metal detectors are some of the systems that are used to screen passengers.

By technology, the market has been segmented into Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), biometrics, 3D scanning, and others. The 3D scanning segment, among technology, is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. 3D scanners can see through cluttered bags and give screeners the ability to zoom in and rotate a bag for a 360-degree view. It also saves time as travelers do not have to remove electronic items from their bags.

The market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest shares of the market in 2017. This is due to the stringent government regulations and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) standards to strengthen security at airports. Moreover, the U.S. is one of the major suppliers of security systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for air travelers and increasing number of airports in this region. The number of air travelers is increasing in regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Therefore, the global airport security market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The report on the global Airport Security market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance.

