T5 Data Centers Completes T5@Chicago To Accommodate Growing Demand from Enterprise Data Center Users

Completion of Purpose-Built, Customizable Facility Gives T5 a Leadership Presence in Burgeoning Chicago Data Center Market.

Elk Grove Village, IL, USA — T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale computing environments for enterprise companies, has completed construction of the T5@Chicago data center in one of the hottest markets in the United States.

The completion of the T5@Chicago facility just seven months after beginning construction demonstrates T5’s ability to build data centers quickly and in a robust nature that appeals to the corporate enterprise. The data center now offers up to 10 MW of available critical power capacity in the important submarket of Elk Grove Village.

The colocation market continues to thrive in the U.S. represented by quarter over quarter leasing records posted by data center providers. The evaluation process of choosing whether to outsource or build your own data center used to be much more complicated and strenuous. However, T5 Data Centers has simplified this decision-making process for companies through its ability to build extremely resilient facilities in a more cost effective, efficient and timely manner.

“Our extensive development process from the initial building design stages to collaborating with our customers during installation has eliminated much of the complexity companies have when undertaking data center initiatives,” said David Horowitz, Vice President of Sales for T5 Data Centers. “It’s all about listening to the customer and delivering on what is important to them. These are mission-critical projects and customers not only demand operational performance and continuous uptime, but they also want to avoid giving up control of their infrastructure. The level of security, unparalleled customer support and true visibility into a customer’s infrastructure within a T5 facility is superior to owning and operating themselves.”

T5 Data Centers has already completed leases in T5@Chicago with a variety of Fortune 1000 companies who were looking for a partner that offered a customizable solution in a highly secure environment.

“We have preleased most of the Phase 1 capacity at T5@Chicago and are already embarking on plans for further expansion,” said Horowitz. “Chicago continues to be one of the hottest data center markets in the country, and T5 is in a unique position to be able to offer such a robust and flexible solution.”

“ComEd has invested billions to upgrade the power delivery infrastructure in Northern Illinois, including a recent substation capacity expansion benefiting the Elk Grove area” said Sheila Owens, Vice President of Economic Development, of ComEd. “This will help ensure consistent and reliable service for customers at T5 Data Centers.”

The newly completed T5@Chicago data center is a purpose-built, LEED-certified data center providing server-ready space for enterprise customers in a highly secure environment. In addition to providing secured, private data halls in a concurrently maintainable and fault-tolerant design, T5@Chicago also provides premium common area amenities to accommodate its customers’ employees.

On-site support is available through T5 Facilities Management (T5FM), which provides best-in-class, award-winning facilities management services including remote hands to data center owners across North America. The T5FM team provides 24/7 facilities support so customers can be assured of uninterrupted service.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a “Forever On” computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) is the mission-critical support division of T5, providing 24/7 critical facilities management, remote hands, IT consulting, and related services. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Colorado, and Ireland. All of T5’s data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

