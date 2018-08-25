CLR Skills Reveals Neem Scheme Advantages for Unskilled Youths and Companies in India

Pune, India – We have the best of everything, but somehow we see youth protesting, that there is a lack of job opportunities. Here we need to think about why this happens? Why can unemployability not be tackled yet in India?

The main reason behind this is that a large number of youths are unskilled in India. To improve their employability CLR Skill here launched an “on job training program”. Our skill development cell has been entrusted the responsibility to train youth by providing them skills through AICTE approved Colleges or Registered facilitators with an objective for enhancing their Employment/ or Self-Employment opportunities. The foundation is running various schemes to meet its objectives. This scheme aims at producing a skilled workforce and counters the problem of the skilled workforce shortage in India.

NEEM here stands for national employability enhancement scheme. It is unique in more than one sense. Firstly it gives priority to the Indian less skilled and unemployed youth. NEEM scheme has an aim of providing skills to the youth which will set them on a right career path also while they learn the skills they would also get paid.

At CLR we provide priority to underprivileged youth of the society and women. If we go by the policy rules of the scheme we would know that it is quite flexible in providing OJT opportunities to the target audience.

Till now many Industries have been benefited by adopting this scheme in their trainee and skills development mix. We as a responsible agency would urge more and more Industries to come forward and reap big benefits by imbibing and implementing NEEM Scheme.

As we know that NEEM Scheme is the big brother of all the skills development programs launched by Indian Govt. NEEM Scheme was born because of the urgent and dire need of the Indian business to acquire the skills that would make them globally competitive.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Gaurav Pathak, Director of the https://clrskills.com/ said, “We are keen to see the Indian industry becoming globally competitive. The NEEM programme, keeping in line with Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and our commitment is to develop the employability of the freshers, and we will focus on building up the technical skill levels of fresh students and create industry-ready, skilled candidates.”

By this scheme, the company & the students both are benefited. The industries get well trained & skilful employees as per their required skill set. CLR works as a pool between the company & the freshers. This helps the youth to get employment and increase their productivity in the current world.

This scheme is like going the extra mile to motivate the youth to come ahead and shed the stereotypes and start earning. This scheme would allow them to learn skills free of cost without even spending a single rupee. In fact, they would be paid a good NEEM Salary or stipend for the same. CLR Skills a dedicated NEEM AGENT is paramount for the success of skill development training. The trainee provider will help the candidate find a suitable industry for apprenticeship.

The opportunities for learning are immense for the motivated youth here. Almost every industry including the software industry is now offering NEEM Based apprenticeship programs. CLR Skills a dedicated NEEM Agent is leaving no stone unturned to do its part in helping Industries meet its skilled manpower requirement.

We are a nation of talents and that talent is waiting to be nurtured and developed. We hope more and more industries embrace the great concept of NEEM Scheme and grow by leaps and bounds. A man should really feel good about his work. That will only happen when you have the sufficient skills to give you that confidence.

