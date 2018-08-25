Busworld India 2018, the International B2B Show Exclusively for Bus & Coach Industry is all Set to Begin at BIEC, Bengaluru.

The 3 day international exhibition will have over 115 exhibitors from India and abroad and shall witness new launches and innovations.

Bengaluru, August 25, 2018 – The 8th edition of ‘Busworld India’, Interads Exhibition’s most comprehensive International B2B exhibition exclusively for the Bus & Coach Industry, will take place at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru from Wednesday, August 29 to Friday, August 31, 2018.

The exhibition shall be inaugurated by Dr. G. Parmeshwara, Dy. Chief Minister, Govt. of Karnataka at 11 a.m. at Jacaranda Hall, BIEC. Mr. D C Thammana, Transport Minister, Govt. of Karnatake and Mr Mark Van de Vreken, Consul General of Belgium shall be the Guests of Honour at the inauguration.

Bus remains the mode of transport for the majority of the people in India and Busworld India 2018, offers an excellent opportunity for national & international bus and coach manufacturers, component suppliers, technology providers and market leaders to showcase their latest products, technology, services and solutions. The exhibition provides a level-playing field for facilitating trade opportunities and is a chance for companies to establish themselves in this rapidly growing market and connect with existing and potential clients directly.

This year the exhibition will have over 115 Exhibitors including ¬¬¬international ones from Germany, Belgium, Turkey, China, Belarus, Korea and Austria among others. Tata Motors, Force Motors, MG Automotive, MRF & Subros Ltd., are some of the major Indian companies participating in the 3 day exhibition.

Some exciting highlights of the expo this year include:

• New Vehicle launches by Tata Motors, Force Motors, MG Automotives and others

• Companies from India, China & Belarus to launch Electric Buses

• Annual General Meeting of BOCI on Day 1, 4:30 pm onwards

• ASRTU Conference on Day 2 with topics like – ‘Electrification of Public Transport’, ‘Digital Transaction towards efficient Public Transport System’ & ‘Accessible Public Transport for People With Disabilities (PWD)’

Confirming his presence at the inauguration of the 8th Busworld India, Mr. Mark Van de Vreken, Consul General of Belgium said “It is always a pleasure for me to see that Belgian based companies, such as Busworld International, flourish in India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world. For me it will be a first visit of this international bus exhibition and I will attend the inaugural ceremony with great pride.”

Tata Motors is the platinum sponsor of Busworld India 2018. The Exhibition is powered by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), the official national body of public transport operators in India & supported by Bus Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), representing the private bus and coach operators.

“I have the pleasure to welcome the industry stakeholders to the 8th edition of Busworld India at Bengaluru from 29th to 31st August 2018. Busworld is being successfully organised every alternate year since 2005. This year we have an increase of 40% in show size as compared to the last edition and expect similar growth in visitor footfall & business opportunities. Major launches are going to happen at the exhibition by big players of the industry and expect this edition to be a big success” said Mr. Rajan Sharma, MD, Interads Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

Expressing full faith in this year’s edition of Busworld India, Mr. Didier Ramoudt, President of Busworld International, said “The collaboration with BOCI and ASRTU is a major step ahead for Busworld in India, linking Busworld’s international manufacturing and knowledge network to the Indian operators, both the privately owned companies as well as the public transport companies. We are also very proud of hosting Tata Motors for the first time in our show. So, let’s create some buzz in the Indian bus industry!”

The Exhibition is also supported by Industry bodies like International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)