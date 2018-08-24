WICED® 802.11ac Wi-Fi CYW54907 Eval Kit from Cypress Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the WICED® 802.11ac Wi-Fi CYW54907 Evaluation Kit from Cypress in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Cypress’ WICED 802.11ac Wi-Fi CYW54907 Evaluation Kit features the industry-leading CYW54907 802.11ac dual-band (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Wi-Fi Wireless MCU. CYW54907 is a highly integrated, small footprint single-chip solution with an embedded Arm® Cortex®-R4. The CYW54907 EVK is supported in Cypress’ WICED Studio SDK. CYW54907 supports WPA and WPA2 for powerful encryption/authentication, and the integrated hardware engines for AES and TKIP enable faster data encryption.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/August2018/SecurityEncryption/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in security and encryption solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Cypress products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###