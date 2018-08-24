QA Mentor Announced to Offer Security Testing Services

QA Mentor, one of the best software testing companies, announced that they will offer a complete range of software testing services to its clients. The company will offer the best security testing services with the help of its highly experienced team of testing experts. The company shared that they have a team of QA experts and software testers that have invested years in performing an extensive range of tests on various software to assess various security concerns. Furthermore, the company invests a lot on their security testing department inthe process of acquiring knowledge and tools so it can provide the best security testing services to its clients.

“Security testing is not an easy job. It needs a lot of logical and analytical power along with the software testing experience. The testing experts at QA Mentor have not only worked on many complex security testing projects, but also we assure that they are well aware of all latest trends and breakthroughs in the hacking industry. They are well equipped with automation and other tools to run thorough tests.”, stated Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of the company.

The company offers the security testing service as an independent software testing service. Thus, any client that is interested only in security testing services can take benefit of their one of the best software testing servicesavailable to assure the software is secured from hack and malicious attacks.

According to the shared details, the company will provide their best security testing services for all different types of software such as,

• Website

• Web application

• Games

• Mobile application

• And more

The team of security testing experts will follow a professional methodology to define and execute various test cases that will test three basic principles as listed below:

• Availability of information and data

• Confidentiality of information and data

• Integrity of information and data

“Our security testing aims to assure three important facts,

1. The information saved in the software is available to its users without any interruption and roadblock as well as without compromising the privacy of other users of the same system.

2. The information stored in the software is secure from any malicious attacks and malware that can hamper its confidentiality.

3. The information saved in the software is tamper proof to assure reliability and effectiveness of data at all the time.

For this we run different types of manual and automated tests on the software to see if there is any weak point that would break the system. We also provide required recommendations to our clients on the point that how they can make their system more secure.”, remarked Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of QA Mentor.

The security testing service is one of the independent software testing services offered by the company.