Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Comprehensive Research Study, Historical Analysis and Growth Rate 2022

Market Scenario:

The intelligent airways transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the airways. The airways relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transportation system. The intelligent airways transportation system is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in the adoption of internet of things in the airways system. The growing trends of internet services is also contributing in the growth of intelligent airways transportation system market. The increasing use of airways transport among all modes of transportation has created an effective and timely management of services among others such as passenger empowerment system/ solution. This solution has a potential to offer a new level of customer service experience and also supports to remove the anxiety in the airport terminal.

To initiate the following process artificial intelligence and data science are utilized to get the tangible benefits for proper working of airports and airlines. The ability of the systems helps to regulate the air traffic between the destinations and also near airports which therefore help in the growth of intelligent airways transportation market. Whereas, the increasing need for the adoption of intelligent transportation system in airways also helps to increase the customer experience and security by making the travel personalized and smoother by providing end to end service. Raising need of real time information by these intelligent technology is one of the major factor in airports for smooth flow of communication.

The global Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market is expected to grow from US ~$11.18 Billion in 2016 to US~$ 21.5 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 11.5%. The factors such as capacity and congestion, high costs of up gradation and resource outages are some of the constraints for the growth of this market. Whereas, increasing disposable income among individuals and growing demand of various technological solutions among airlines in the need of cross domain applications can open up some opportunities for the growth of the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Intelligent Airways Transportation System market are – Amadeus IT Holding S.A. (Spain), CISCO Systems Inc.(U.S.), Indra Sistemas S.A. (Spain), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Collins Inc.(U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany) , SITA (Switzerland), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Corporation Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

The Global Intelligent Airways Transportation System market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment and technology. Component comprises of hardware such as sensor, display units, closed circuit cameras, networking devices and others. Whereas, software includes the backend integration various device. Deployment comprises of on cloud and on premises and technology is further split into passenger empowerment, smarter baggage solutions, biometric-enabled self-service, data science, robotics and artificial intelligence and others.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to propel the market due to the intense research and development in the field of smart technology related to airlines, high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of a number of IoT and cloud related technology in the region. Europe has been benefitted mainly due to the extensive initiatives for airport automation by government. Whereas, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the steady rise in the number of operating airports, increasing demand for airport information systems, growing adoption of innovative airport technologies, and enhanced system of baggage handling.

North America region is expected to hold a highest market share with the existence of early technology adopters in the region. The region also has existence of technologically advanced countries such as U.S. and Canada which are promoting the application related intelligent airways transportation system market.

Intended Audience

Airport Authorities

Airport Technology Vendors

Airport IT Solution Provider

Airline Operators

Airport Planners

Research institutions

Technology investors

IT firms

