Fun Center in Marietta GA Now Offering Active Virtual Reality Experiences

Marietta, GA – August 24, 2018 – Xdrenaline Trampoline Park and Family Fun Center now offers active virtual reality experiences; providing even more opportunities for fun and excitement when you walk through their doors. They now offer four VR booths. Because everyone is different, there are more than twenty VR experiences that can be chosen from. You can find the top virtual reality games among the options available.

Xdrenaline is the perfect family fun location in Marietta, GA. Children love the activities that Xdrenaline offers. It provides the perfect opportunity for parents to spend some quality time with their children. They provide specials and packages any time you need a venue for an event or a birthday party.

Finding a location where your children have plenty of activities to enjoy can be difficult. Xdrenaline understands this and ensures that there are numerous activities for you and your family to take part in; there is something for everyone. Challenge your skills on the ninja course or get some exercise on the trampolines. Test your skills in the new Virtual Reality Gaming booths or climb the rock wall. It is the perfect way to get your kids excited, out of the house, and to keep them active and moving.

Birthday parties are as simple as showing up! Xdrenaline provides the fun, the pizza and the cake too! With the diverse entertainment options provided, everyone at your child’s birthday party is sure to have a blast. With a large array of indoor trampolines,dodge ball, a ninja course, rock climbing and virtual reality; Xdrenaline ensures that there are plenty of indoor activities to choose from so that your child’s friends will be just as excited as they are about their birthday party.

Xdrenaline is the place to be for family fun. Girls and boys alike enjoy the numerous activities. Whether you are looking for family fun on your vacation to Marietta, Georgia; or trying to find somewhere exciting for quality time with your children, you and your family will enjoy Xdrenaline. The location is perfect for group events, such as end of the season sports parties, church events, club activities, and more. It’s the perfect place to host a birthday party. The indoor trampoline park is a family friendly atmosphere that provides a range of activities for all children.