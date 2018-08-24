Cross Point Switch Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast-2023

Market Overview:

The driving factor for the market growth of cross point switch market are increasing deployment of data centers, increase in demand for energy-efficient and high-speed networking services, demand for LTE migration and others. The increasing adopting of fourth-generation smartphones has LTE and LTE Advanced which are used for high speed of data transmission. The next generation wireless devices are widely used for the internet browsing video recorders, cameras, and others are used to highlight the increasing revenue in the coming years.

The companies such as Phil Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S), Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vitesse Semiconductor (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S), are the leading manufacturers of cross point switch solution in the market. The companies including AWS, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, are the cloud service providers and internet service providers owned data centers has huge requirement of digital cross point switches.

The global cross point switch market is bifurcated on the basis of type, form factor, end users and region. The type is segmented into digital, analog and others. The form factor is segmented into 64*64 & above, 12*12 To 64*64, 2*2 To 12*12 and others. The end users is segmented consumer electronics, commercial, automotive, industrial and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of cross point switch market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in cross point switch market as it has huge demand as it is best suited for broadcast video applications. The cross point switch market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for cross point switch market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global Cross Point Switch Market is expected to grow at USD 62 Billion by 2023, at 10% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

ON Semiconductor (U.S)

Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Vitesse Semiconductor (U.S.)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S),

LSI Corporation (U.S)

Microchip Technology (U.S)

Intersil Corporation (U.S)

Microsemi Corporation (U.S)

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S)

MACOM Technology Solutions (U.S).

Segments:

The global cross point switch market has been segmented on the basis of type, form factor, end users and region.

Global Cross Point Switch Market by Types:

Digital

Analog

Global Cross Point Switch Market by Form Factor:

64*64 And Above,

12*12 To 64*64,

2*2 To 12*12

Others

Global Cross Point Switch Market by End Users:

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Global Cross point switch Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Intended Audience

Cross point switch manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Cross point switch providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Cross Point Switch Market: By Type

1.3.2 Global Cross Point Switch Market: By Form Factor

1.3.3 Global Cross Point Switch Market: By End Users

1.3.4 Global Cross Point Switch Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

Continues…

