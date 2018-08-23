Rainscreen Cladding Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2025

A recent report, titled “Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Professional Survey Report 2018”, has been added to XploreMR’s vast repository. This analytical research study delivers a detailed analysis and forecast on the rainscreen cladding market at a global level. Addressing key concerns of rainscreen cladding manufacturers, and reflecting influence of recent industry trends on supply & demand for rainscreen cladding, the report offers actionable insights on the market. The report serves as an authentic source of reference for its readers, who can leverage the insights and forecasts offered to devise proper future business decisions.

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market: Technological Innovations paving Opportunity for New Product Development

Rainscreen cladding comprises five key components, namely, the building structure, air barrier, insulation, ventilation, and exterior parts. The key to sustainable and properly designed rainscreen wall system is its way of development, which enables managing and controlling a wide range of externalities that include air infiltration, negative wind pressure, and ultraviolet radiation. Technological innovations in rainscreen cladding made by various multinationals have paved avenues for the development of new, durable, and high-performance cladding systems, thereby enabling realization of unique panels and facades.

A great example of such innovation is the Lingrid system by Ash & Lacy. This system has sought extensive adoption in a variety of architectural projects worldwide, and offers designers with ultimate flexibility to underpin myriad rainscreen cladding panel sizes, geometry, configurations, and designs.

Companies Addressing Acoustic Benefits of Rainscreen Cladding

Driving the requirement for increased living space, urbanization is leading toward erection of buildings in the close proximity of the noise sources that include railway networks, construction sites, and traffic both on the road as well as in the air. In order to combat the noise pollution challenges, key rainscreen cladding system manufacturers have been carrying out many acoustic tests on their products for determining their sound reduction performance.

ROCKWOOL UK, one of the prominent player in the rainscreen cladding market, launched its new technical bulletin in 2017, which addresses acoustic benefits of rainscreen cladding. Tests carried out by ROCKWOOL on its rainscreen cladding systems depict potential of using duo slab in reducing the outdoor noise from 68dB to 9dB. Such reduction in acoustic levels illustrate the elimination of the requirement for additional mass layers on exterior of building structures.

In-Depth Analysis on Global Rainscreen Cladding Market

An array of distinct sections in the report propound detailed segmentation of the global rainscreen cladding market, engulfing a wide range of aspects guiding the market’s expansion. Key research findings from this study demonstrate opportunity for leading market players in expanding their customer base, and enhancing exposure of rainscreen cladding systems in the global construction industry. Industrial regulations and technology trends impacting the development of rainscreen cladding have been elucidated in the report.

Continuous discussions with the industry experts coupled with inferences of authentic databases have been leveraged for harnessing baseline intelligence on rainscreen cladding market. Data obtained has then been collated for developing a framework on future evolution of demand for rainscreen cladding worldwide. A robust research methodology employed has enabled projecting accurate growth prospects of global market for rainscreen cladding across multiple market parameters.

