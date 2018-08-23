Immunoassay Analyzers Industry Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2023 by MarketResearchFuture.com

Immunoassay Analyzers Market – Segmentation

The Global Immunoassay Analyzer Market is segmented based on instruments, applications, and end users. Based on instruments, the market is classified into immunofluorescence, chemiluminescence, ELISA, enzyme linked fluorescent system, multiplexed assay system, radioimmunoassay and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, AIDS, endocrinology, drug monitoring, cardiology, oncology, allergy testing and others. Based on end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others.

Immunoassay Analyzers Market – Key Players

Some of the major key player in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), Abbott (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux Private Limited (France), Biokit S.A (Spain), The Binding Site Group Ltd. (UK), Immunodiagnostic Systems (UK), Merck KGaA (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Nova Century Scientific, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy) and Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK).

Immunoassay Analyzers Market – Competitive Analysis

Increasing prevalence of different types of chronic diseases is fueling the growth of this market. The global immunoassay analyzer market is a highly competitive market due to the presence of many small and medium companies. These companies are focusing on the development of new and advances devices, while some companies have adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances, this will consequently lead to this market’s growth.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, operates under two division, which are diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. In 2016, the company launched the new cobas e 801 module, which will help hospitals and laboratories to meet the demand of diagnostic testing. Cobas e 602 is one of the most widely used devices of this company.

Beckman Coulter, Inc., headquartered in California, US, is a manufacturer of biomedical laboratory instruments. In 2015, the company completed the acquisition of MicroScan from Siemens Healthcare. UniCel DxI 800, UniCel DxI 600, and Access 2 are some of the major immunoassay analyzer manufactured by this company.

Immunoassay Analyzers Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Immunoassay Analyzer Market is dominated by America, which is followed by Europe. Presence of huge diabetic and cancer population, large geriatric population, and well-developed healthcare sector has driven this market’s growth in America. Europe immunoassay analyzer market is majorly driven by the presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Along with these, Asia Pacific also has the fastest growing immunoassay analyzer market due to rapidly developing economies with huge population base, mainly in India and China. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least market due to limited development in the healthcare sector.

Immunoassay Analyzers Market – Overview

The Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Immunoassay analyzer is a device which measures the presence and concentration of proteins in analytic samples. These instruments are mostly used by pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, laboratories, and research institutes. The Global Immunoassay Analyzer Market is driven by an increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, rising prevalence of different life-threatening diseases, and government’s initiatives for research & development activities. Furthermore, rapid development in diagnostic medical devices, increasing need for better drug treatment, and the increasing geriatric population had also fueled the market’s growth. On the other hand, high cost of instruments and poor reimbursement policies may restrain this growth during the forecasted period.

