Finding Entertaining WebCam Chat Rooms

If you think about it, chat rooms, which have been around ever since the Internet took off, were a primitive form of social networking. Today’s large-scale social networking websites are those very chat rooms, in more evolved form. Even as Facebook and MySpace establish themselves as the new face of the Internet, the chat rooms on Yahoo and AIM haven’t stayed the same either. They certainly have come a long way from the free-for-all experience that they used to be ten years ago. Burned by unfortunate experiences with users who took unjustified liberties in their chat rooms, the majors have clamped down on the kind of chatting conducted on their sites so thoroughly, the hundreds of delightfully lively conversations you could accidentally discover at any one time are no longer there to be found here. Of course, with hundreds of Internet entrepreneurs trying always to find a void to fill, this is one void that didn’t stay unfilled for long. The WebCam chat room has been a new invention that’s come up that allows people to be as free and as unrestricted in their conversations as the old Internet used to allow them. They are all over the Internet now. Let’s get to know them a little better, and learn how to stay clear of the unsavory ones.

Many free WebCam chat room sites will often advertise what looks like a completely free user experience. All you need to do, they say, is to download client software to install on your computer, and away you go. This isn’t the way the experience goes in reality though. Once you jump through their hoops and get online, you’ll find out that there are all kinds of simple and necessary features that aren’t open to you unless you pay up. What use would a WebCam chat room be if you couldn’t have a private conversation with someone unless you upgraded for money paid?

What made the Yahoo or AIM experience fun all those years ago was the fact that they were literally were millions of people online and chatting all the time. You could find a group for your interests at any time. When one of these new WebCam chat room sites give you statistics for the number of members they have online, often they aren’t being truthful. They have virtual chatters or bots online to bring on the appearance of liveliness. Another trick they use sometimes is to keep themselves free for a year or two until everyone you know is on board. Once everyone’s invested in it, they begin to turn it into a paid experience.

