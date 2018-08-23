Depth Filtration Market Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

Market Overview:

The Global Depth Filtration market is estimated at USD 1.91 billion in 2018 and is projected to develop at a CAGR of 12.1%, to attain USD 3.38 billion by 2023. Depth filters trap particulates in the thickness of the matrix. Depth filtration is used while there is high flow and loading capabilities. Depth filters are either binder loose or containing binders. In instances of a binder containing depth filters substances along with acrylic resin and in binder unfastened intensity filters quartz or borosilicate microfibers are used.

Increasing R&D activities in cell culture is to thrive the market growth

Factors affecting market growth:

• Less time required for drug development (+)

• New and advanced designs with improved efficiencies (+)

• Increasing R&D activities in cell culture (+)

• User friendly characteristic (+)

• Mounting in production of biologics & large molecules (+)

• Lack of scalability (-)

• Stringent government regulations in the validation process (-)

Capsule filters section is projected to be the quickest growing phase in the market

Market Segmentation

The Global Depth Filtration market is segmented on the basis of

Media Type

• Introduction

• Diatomaceous Earth

• Activated Carbon

• Cellulose

• Perlite

Product

• Introduction

• Cartridge Filters

• Capsule Filter

• Filter Modules

• Filter Sheets

• Other Products

Application

• Introduction

• Final Product Processing

o Small Molecule Processing

o Biologics Processing

• Cell clarification

• Raw Material Filtration

o Media and Buffer Filtration

o Bioburden Reduction

• Other Applications

Capsule filters section is projected to be the quickest growing phase due to its increasing packages in the biotechnology industry. Raw material filtration is projected to keep the biggest market share as depth filtration is especially useful in massive volumes filtration.

Key players:

The leading industries of the market include Merck KGaA, 3M Company, Alfa Laval, Filtteck Co., Ltd., Pall Corporation (U.S.), Donaldson Company, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Ahlstrom Corporation and Eaton Corporation.

