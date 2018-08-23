Beguile Blocks by Truffle Collection

“Owning too many shoes” is a myth. Gorgeous shoes are every woman’s guilty buying pleasure. Truffle Collection a premium footwear brand for women comes forth with Beguile Blocks, a collection of must-have block heels this season. Block heels are hottest this time around and are way more comfortable than any pencil or a stiletto heel. Presenting a range of bock heels in varied height to suit the need and comfort for all, for any event.

Beguile blocks compiles Caged Ankle Tops, Ruffled Slip-Ons, Ankle Pumps, Cross-Over Straps, Open Toe Sandals etc. Available in fascinating neutral tones of beige, blush, brown & gold, these footwear are the brightest fashion that one can exhibit below the ankles. They embrace versatility and simply go with everything. From every day wear to glamorous parties, work place or casual outings these never fail to establish a style statement! Fashioned in voguish designs and ultimate comfort material these are hundred percent functional and classy.

For women with uber-chic taste to those who like to keep it simple, this winning array caters to everyone’s yearnings.

Price: Rs 2000 onwards

Availability- www.trufflecollection.co.in

About Truffle collection

Truffle collection a London based shoe brand introducing the most up to date and sophisticated footwear fashion on the high street. With inspired styles from high fashion cities such as Milan, New York and of course London, embodying the latest catwalk trends.