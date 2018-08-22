The Esteemed Modeling Agency

We at Model Factory know there’s a lack of diversification of models and talents in the industry and our aim is to fill in these loop holes by representing models of all ethnicities. We believe in delivering excellence, integrity and accountability across our workplace as this as our sustainability model for over 17 years in the industry. With having served a wide range of well known clients in all facets of the industry, the brand is enhancing itself from these professional opportunities.

Our focus is to empower the talents we represent so that their voices can be heard. We have elite industry experts in different mediums to help and guide these talented models through an approach to inspire, educate and nurture their roads to a successful career. This has led us to make a community which is a safe haven for these young talents, where we can help them with our support to be their true selves for creating their own identity.

Model Factory is a Model agency in Hong Kong which is entirely unique to its roots and is respected for its superior services. Our team consists of knowledgeable and likeminded professionals representing talents of all backgrounds and ethnicities from across the globe focusing on their passion, attitude and energy for their profession. With our knowledge over the years we know to facilitate clients the best suitable models for all kinds of their projects in fashion campaigns, product promotions, fittings, exhibitions, television commercials and advertisements.

We always like to preserve a warm ambience at our offices to make anyone feel confident, essential and unique. This successful strategy implementation has led us to new idea generation for marketing and promotions, top talent acquisitions and serving superior assistance to our clients.

