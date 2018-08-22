stivarga

Regonix(Stivarga)is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with: Metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an antiVEGF therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-EGFR therapy. Locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have been previously treated with imatinib mesylate and sunitinib malate. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

Regonix’s brand name is Stivarga® by Bayer. Regonix is a kinase inhibitor from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh.