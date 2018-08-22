Pharmasynth Offers Best PCD Pharma Franchisee Opportunities to the Interested Parties

Pharmasynth is one of the most reputed pharmaceutical company in India that has started its two manufacturing unit’s one in Delhi and the other in Haridwar in the year 1984. Within no time the company was able to earn a prime place among the traders, manufacturers and medical professionals for their commitment towards producing world class medicines that are affordable to everyone in the country. Pharmasynth also participates in many corporate social responsibility programs as their aim is to serve the ailing humanity of the nation beyond manufacturing medicines. The company has state of the art manufacturing units where they bring out products in ethical range, patriotic range and hospital range to serve the people of the nation through their quality medicines in affordable price. The company pays lot of attention to maintain the quality of raw materials, consumables and packaging materials so that they can bring out zero defect products within affordable costs. The company also constantly involves in research and development of new molecules to address the different types of ailments prevailing the country. Pharmasynth offer products in the form of capsules, tablets, ointments, oral, ear drops, enema and many more in various dosage forms.

Pharmasynth is also known for third party manufacturing services optimizing their state of the art manufacturing units capacity for production. There are many reputed clients who avail the third party services of Pharmasynth for the best quality and consistency they maintain in the production process. Similarly, the company also offer pcd pharma franchisee opportunities to interested parties who would like to associate with them as business partners for the pharma franchisee distribution. Beyond manufacturing and fair business practices the company is also known for their involvement in the corporate social responsibility programs who conduct camps in the rural areas and ensure their medicines are accessible even in the remote locations. The company with their dedicated team believe in the gesture of paying back to the society and offer their support to the healthcare and economic development programs to bring a social change in the society. They also offer study tours for the students who are interested for a career in pharmaceutical industry to visit their manufacturing units to understand different aspects of the production process. They also actively participate in the awareness programs like “Beti Bachao” and “quit smoking” campaigns conducted by the government.

Pharmasynth has won many awards and accolades not only for their fair business practices but also for their commitment towards the well-being of the society.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725