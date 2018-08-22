Greenhouse Horticulture Market By Type, By Application, And By Region

Greenhouse horticulture is the production of horticulture crops which involves a planned shelter for the customized growing conditions of the plant. The most commonly used materials used for making greenhouses include plastic and glass. They protect crops from various disease causing rodents and adverse weather conditions.

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market was worth USD xx billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 10.79%, to reach USD xx billion by 2023.

Various government subsidies are now available for greenhouse farming which is a major driver of the market. Government initiatives promoting greenhouse horticulture are also responsible for the growth of the market. Over the past few years there has been a rise in the demand for rooftop greenhouses. Due to increasing urbanisation, there has been a shortage of space which ultimately leads to the development of rooftop greenhouses.

The market for Greenhouse Horticulture is broadly categorized into type. By type the market is segmented into glass and plastic. And by the application it is segmented into Ornamentals, Vegetables, Fruits and others. Plastic greenhouses dominated the market share due to various reasons like- reduced manufacturing and maintenance costs, extremely tough and resistance to strict conditions. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Greenhouse Horticulture market was dominated by Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services Dalsem, Harnois Greenhouses, Netafim, Richel, Van der Hoeven, Certhon, Hort Americas, Rough Brothers, Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech, VEK Adviesgroep, Ethics Agrotech, Trellis Horticulture, Param Greenhouses, Saveer Biotech Limited, CMF Group, and Hortimax.

