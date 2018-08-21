sample request- https://bit.ly/2MhRQnC

The global hydraulic hose market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global hydraulic hose market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global hydraulic hose market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global hydraulic hose market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Hydraulic hoses are especially designed to transport hydraulic fluid to or among hydraulic components, valves, actuators, and tools. Hoses are mostly flexible, but are often reinforced with several layers, since hydraulic systems frequently operate at high or very high pressures, and are used in machinery and equipment for lifting/hoisting, compressing, shearing, extending, molding etc.