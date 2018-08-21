Construction glass | Worldwide Top Key Vendors- S.A. Bendheim, Asahi Glass, Schott, Central Glass

The global market of construction glass is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. Registering a CAGR of 6.9% to 7.9% during the period 2019-2024. The market is forecasted to view a stunning growth by 2024, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2019 – 2024). The global construction glass market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR by 2020.

Description: Glass is the one of the most influencing material in modern day architecture which has special importance for various technical functions. Glass industry offers enamel with technical features that can be used for heat, solar, or sound protection, as design components, safety glass, or as a part of solar systems. The focus in building is usually on saving energy, especially in these challenging times of increasing prices for energy and raw materials.

Download a sample report here @ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1666

Market Trends of the Construction Glass

This glass possesses various physical and chemical properties such as corrosion resistance, radiation resistance properties, flexibility, and is unaffected to changes in climatic conditions, which as a result increases the growth of the construction glass market. Also, new buildings, educational institutes, and industrial buildings have started using solar control low-e glass, which accelerated the market growth. The main factors driving the global construction glass industry is the rising population which encourages construction of new buildings. Also, high disposable income has allowed the end users to spend more on new constructions. Most importantly, the changing mind-set of residential consumers has given a boost to the construction glass industry. However, high costs associated with raw materials and economic slowdown restrain the market growth.

Special glass accounted the highest market share

It estimated to grow rapidly due to the increase in construction activities of green buildings and various government regulations related to energy efficient buildings.

Potash-lead glass segment is also expected to grow at a highest CAGR.

It is a mixture of potassium silicate and calcium silicate. Soda-lime glass is mainly a mixture of sodium silicate and calcium silicate. It is the most prevalent type of glass that is used in residential and non-residential buildings.

Get more information about this report @ Click Here

Non-residential construction accounted for the largest share of more than 64% in 2017.

Rapid increase in adoption of energy-saving products with new infrastructural and construction projects in the developed and developing regions has added an extra element to the growth of construction glass market.

The United States and China are expected to observe the highest demand for construction glass during the forecast period.

The demand of factories, manufacturing plants, stadiums, and offices has grown sharply due to rapid industrialization. Consumer preference in developing countries such as Brazil, China, India, and South Africa are gradually shifting from traditional building structures to innovative and technologically advanced infrastructure. Latin America & MEA is projected to spectate a significant growth in the construction glass industry during the forecast period.

The key competitors of Global Construction Glass Industry:

S.A. Bendheim, Asahi Glass, Schott, Central Glass, PPG Industries, Saint Gobain, Nippon Sheet, JE Berkowitz LP, Agnora, Guardian etc.

Global construction glass industry, By Type

• Low e-glass

• Special glass.

Global construction glass industry, By Chemical Composition

• Soda-lime glass

• Potash lime glass

• Potash lead-glass

Global construction glass industry, By Application

• Residential

• Non-Residential Buildings

Global construction glass industry, By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa.