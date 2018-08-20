Smart Machine Global Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Smart Machines Global Market – Overview

The global smart machines market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing popularity of next generation IT Infrastructure and high adoption of artificial intelligence among companies, which is propelling the smart machines market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of smart machines is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Key Players:

Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), BAE Systems (U.K.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.(U.S.), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vianet (U.S.), Wipro LTD (India), Realdolmen (Belgium) and General Electric Co. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global smart machines market.

Smart Machines Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of Smart Machines Market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Smart Machines targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. The rising government funding is also expected to motivate key companies to invent new Smart Machines modules that match the changing trends and needs across the globe. These players possess a strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain leadership position in the market. An ever-increasing emphasis has been observed among Smart Machines industry marketers on inbound lead generation over branding-oriented efforts.

Smart Machines Global Market – Segmentation

The Smart Machines Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises expert system, autonomous robots, digital assistance and embedded systems and others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, logistics, and aerospace & defence Among Others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Smart Machines Global Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Smart Machines market with the largest market share due to due to the increasing manufacture of smart machines in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil and others, which is propelling the market growth in this region and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2023. Smart Machines market in North America market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing investment in enterprise market, growing demand for automation, and growing government. The European market for Smart Machines market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Industry News

July 2016- General Electric co. has announced about the partnership with Huawei technologies to grow IOT business in China and to develop smart machines together.

July 18, 2017 – LG electronics has announced about its new development “Smart Thin Q”. The Smart Thin Q hub provides two-way communication between home and gateways for smart sensors and smart appliances.

Jan 25, 2018– Playtex Sport went into partnership with World Champion gymnast Aly Raisman to launch their new product of Smart Vending Machines in Big Apple.

8 Jan 2018– Google has announced their new product of smart displays actions auto integration for assistant. These displays are equipped with front-facing cameras for video calls.

