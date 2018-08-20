Mobile edge computing segment will have the largest share in the edge computing market during the forecast period 2018- 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Edge Computing Market: By Industry ( Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT& Telecom, Healthcare & life sciences, Consumer appliances, transportation and logistics, others); By Technology Outlook(Mobile Edge computing, fog computing); By Organisation outlook(small and medium enterprises, large enterprises); By Forecast ( 2018-2023) ,” the market will be driven by growing number of internet users and adoption of digital devices.

North America Dominates the Edge Computing Market

North America will dominate the Edge Computing Market in the forecast period. This is due to the presence of companies such as Google, Amazon web services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development. There are many manufacturing and telecommunication industries which use edge computing services in the region. Expansion of digital services and technological advancements along with the adoption of the latest technologies in different sectors such as transportation and logistics, Healthcare and Life sciences will supplement the growth of the edge computing market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market due to government initiatives for promoting digitization along with advanced infrastructure. Growing adoption of smart devices and increasing investments in cloud technologies are the key factors that drive the growth of Asia Pacific region.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The mobile edge computing segment will have the largest share in the edge computing market during the forecast period. The technological innovations in the telecommunication sector have given rise to the 5G network which needs high bandwidth. This factor elevates the growth of the segment. The healthcare and life sciences segment will be the fastest growing segment in the future. The IoT (Internet of technologies) has now entered the healthcare sector which has led to the growth of smart healthcare solutions. Edge computing provides real time screening of the patient, which propels the growth of the technology in the segment.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Increasing emphasis on cost and time management drives the demand for the edge computing IoT.

Growing need for automation of business will spur the demand for the edge computing applications in the future.

Proliferation of Internet of Things provides opportunities for edge computing.

Growth of augmented reality and virtual reality enhances the growth of edge computing in the forecast period.

Key Players of the Edge Computing Market

The key players of the edge computing market include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, and General Electric. Amazon web services builds edge computing for enabling device management, analytics, security and machine learning for equipment. Cisco Systems enables faster decision making by processing and normalizing data from different sensors. General Electric has produced Predix Machine which can increase operational ability and reduce risks and for preserving machine investments.

The Edge Computing Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Edge Computing Market By Industry Manufacturing Energy & Utilities IT & Telecom Healthcare & Life Sciences Consumer Appliances Transportation & Logistics Others

Edge Computing Market By Technology Outlook Mobile Edge Computing Fog Computing

Edge Computing Market By Organisation Size Outlook Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Edge Computing Market By Geography (25+ countries)

Edge Computing Market Entropy

Company Profiles Cisco Systems, Inc Microsoft Corporation International Business Machines Corporation Instant Data Centers Fujitsu Limited Amazon Web Services General Electric Company 8 Company 9 Company 10



