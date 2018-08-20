Microdermabrasion Market 2018 Trade Analysis | Growth Overview and Forecast till 2023

Market Research Future announced the Report with Titled “Microdermabrasion Market”. Analyses all the Segments and Sub Segments. Covered Top Companies by all the Regions. Luminous Growth Seen in Healthcare Sector with USD 802.44 million by 2023.

Microdermabrasion Market – Scenario

The global microdermabrasion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period. Microdermabrasion is an abrasive process that gently sands the thicker and uneven skin layers. There is an increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures which is an important driver for the growth of the market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, the number of microdermabrasion procedures performed in the U.S. was 547,936.

Moreover, development of new technologies along with the rising use of skin-cosmetics is accelerating the market growth. However, the growth is estimated to be restricted by the availability of alternative treatments such as chemical peel, laser skin resurfacing, and others.

The acceptance of the laser resurfacing is growing. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of laser skin resurfacing procedures in 2016 reached approximately to 586,662 from 569,458 in 2015.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Altair Instruments

Silhouet-Tone, etc.

Segmentation:

The Global Microdermabrasion Market Is Segmented On The Basis Type, Product, Indication, And End User.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diamond microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion, and others. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into microdermabrasion machine, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs, and others.

The microdermabrasion machine segment is further sub-segmented into table top, hand-held, and others. The microdermabrasion crystals segment is sub-segmented into aluminum oxide crystals, sodium bicarbonate crystals, sodium chloride crystals, and others. The microdermabrasion tips segment is sub-segmented into diamond tips, bristle tips, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into acne & trauma scars, hyperpigmentation, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others. Commerce, and pharmacies. By end-user, the market is segmented into home care, salons.

Microdermabrasion Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global microdermabrasion market. Increasing adoption of new technologies for addressing various dermal conditions like acne, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, and others is the major driver for the market growth. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditures is fuelling the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market, in the global microdermabrasion market. Huge patient population and rise in healthcare expenditure facilitate the market growth within the region. Moreover, the presence of the developed healthcare sector fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia pacific region is the fastest growing market due to huge patient population and rising demands for minimally invasive procedures. According to the Indian Journal of Pediatric Dermatology in 2017, 200 million to 300 million people in India suffer from acne.

