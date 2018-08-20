Liberty Home Products Provides Custom Steel Gates and Guards to Protect Homes from Intruders

Liberty Home Products in Denver has a collection of steel gates and window guards, which come in various styles and colors, for added security against trespassers.

[COLORADO, 08/20/2018]—Liberty Home Products offers steel gates and window guards, which designers can tailor to fit any home. These products can provide additional security and protection against burglars. The company’s team of professional designers will measure and install the steel gates and guards. The team will also conduct a custom fitting job to secure any opening in homes.

Superior Quality Products

The premier home product provider in Colorado manufactures each product with the highest-grade steel. Liberty Home Products adds, “All of our manufacturing is done locally at our Denver factory, and we take great pride in the custom, hands-on work our employees excel in doing every day.”

The collection of gates and window guards come in a variety of styles. For gates, homeowners can choose from:

• American

• Matador

• Regency

• Caprice

• Modern

• Plain Bar

Window guards offer the following styles:

• Standard Window Guard

• Standard Window Guard with Escape

• Interior Window Guard

• Basement Stabber Guard

• Standard Window Guard with Half Hinge Escape

• Interior Window Guard with Escape

Additional Features

Apart from the variety of styles, homeowners can also select the color they want for their gates and window guards. Liberty Home Products provides different color options for its products.

Homeowners can pick from standard colors (black, white, bronze, almond, charcoal gray, sandstone, and more) and custom colors, like hunter green and walnut. The company clarifies, however, that the colors white and almond are not available for security gates and guards.

Each product will come with security features. For example, some designs will have one-way security screws, double-key deadbolt, three-slide steel frame for gates, and others.

About Liberty Home Products

Liberty Home Products is a family owned and operated company in Denver, Colorado. The company has been providing high-quality home products to local homes since 1979. One of its missions is to give protection to homes as well as beautify and add value to them.

The company’s products include steel security doors, custom window well covers, retractable awnings, solar shades, handcrafted safety railings, and more. Visit their website https://www.lhpinc.com for more details.